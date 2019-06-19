BizTech Share

UK Conservative Party leadership battle continues | Money Talks

The battle to replace Theresa May as UK prime minister is intensifying, after Conservative politicians cast their ballots in a second round of voting for a new party leader. For more on the UK's leadership contest let's bring in Patrick Minford. He's a professor of economics at Cardiff University and served as an adviser to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. #TheresaMay #Conservatives #PrimeMinister