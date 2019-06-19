Boeing and Airbus lure airlines for new orders | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
An unexpected breakthrough for Boeing from British Airways owner IAG has stolen the headlines on the second day of the Paris Air Show. International Airlines Group signed a letter of intent to purchase 200 of the US plane maker’s 737 MAX aircraft for 24-billion- dollars. It's a much-needed boost of confidence for Boeing, which is still in damage control over the grounding of its entire 737 MAX fleet in the wake of two deadly crashes involving the aircraft. But industry takings for plane orders have been relatively slim, as Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from Paris. #Boeing Airbus #IAG #ParisAirShow
June 19, 2019
