Berlin to freeze rent for five years | Money Talks

Artists, start-ups and students have long been drawn to Berlin because of its low-cost of living compared to other major cities like Paris or London. But as more people move in, housing prices in the German capital have risen above levels that many long-time residents can bear. The city's government is now working to keep prices from getting out of control, as Paolo Montecillo reports. #Berlin #Rent #PropertyPrices