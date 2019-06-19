POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US stocks rally on resumption of trade negotiations | Money Talks
08:21
BizTech
US stocks rally on resumption of trade negotiations | Money Talks
US stock prices are surging on renewed hopes of a resolution to the trade war with China. Negotiators have resumed talks and the leaders of the world's two economic powerhouses have agreed to meet at the G20 summit in Japan later this month. But as Mobin Nasir reports, that may not necessarily mean an end to the tit-for-tat dispute that's been dragging down the global economy. For more on this, Max Wolff joined us from New York. He's the managing partner at the capital markets research firm, Multivariate. #TradeTalks ##USstocks #G20Summit
June 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?