World Share

TECHNOLOGY: Are we designing a less social society?

Technology is meant to connect us but with self-service machines at supermarkets to quiet ride options on Uber. Is the use of technology making us more lonely and disconnected from one another? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us on Roundtable today is Elaine Bousfield, founder of Xenzone a mental health and online wellbeing service, Leon Emirali, entrepreneur and investor, Penelope Blackmore, technology specialist and , Jenny Davis, lecturer in sociology at Australian National University. #technology #socialmedia #loneliness, tech, social, society