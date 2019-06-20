POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Imran Khan’s Corruption Crusade Crooked?
Is Imran Khan’s Corruption Crusade Crooked?
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in power for less than a year, and in that time he's been on a mission to fulfil a campaign promise to stamp out corruption. In recent weeks Khan's crusade has been taken to the next level. Three senior politicians were arrested, including a former president. But alleged corruption wasn't the only thing they had in common. They also happened to be some of Imran Khan's biggest rivals. So, is the PM cleaning up the country? Or taking out his opponents? Melinda Nucifora reports
June 20, 2019
