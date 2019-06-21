POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Art of Manga at British Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase
09:36
World
The Art of Manga at British Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase
Without a doubt, manga is one of Japan's most popular cultural exports. It was once thought of as Asian-flavoured comic books. But it's ballooned into one of the most vital and vibrant industries in the country. And, one that has a worldwide fan base. And, it's this trend that London's British Museum is counting on as it opens an exhibition dedicated to the art of Manga from its origins up to the present day. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to take a look. Paul Gravett, International Comics Expert 04:06 #Manga #Exhibition #BritishMuseum
June 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?