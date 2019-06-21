World Share

The Art of Manga at British Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase

Without a doubt, manga is one of Japan's most popular cultural exports. It was once thought of as Asian-flavoured comic books. But it's ballooned into one of the most vital and vibrant industries in the country. And, one that has a worldwide fan base. And, it's this trend that London's British Museum is counting on as it opens an exhibition dedicated to the art of Manga from its origins up to the present day. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to take a look.