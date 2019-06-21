BizTech Share

World Tech Conference kicks off in Istanbul | Money Talks

Tech is surpassing traditional industries in size and scale, as the so-called 'internet of things' takes over many aspects of our lives. The term refers to anything connected to the internet, not just computers and smartphones, but also kitchen appliances and fitness devices. TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones caught-up with S-A-P's global vice president for the Internet of Things, Tom Raftery, at the World Conference on Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship here in Istanbul. He asked how artificial intelligence is changing different industries. #Innovation #WorldTechConference #AI