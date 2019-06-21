Iran's economy battered by sanctions | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World oil prices are continuing to rally as fears of a military conflict between the United States and Iran intensify. US President Donald Trump has revealed he had approved several military strikes against Iran, in response to Tehran shooting-down an American spy drone. The fallout has prompted some airlines, including British Airways, Qantas, and Lufthansa, to avoid Iranian airspace. Meanwhile, Tehran's refusing to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, but as Mobin Nasir reports, its defiance is taking a toll on the economy. We spoke to Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. She's the president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting. #Iran #Sanctions #Trump
June 21, 2019
