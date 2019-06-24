POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Morsi’s Legacy | UN Report Blames Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Murder
26:00
World
Morsi’s Legacy | UN Report Blames Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Murder
After hearing news that former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi died during a court appearance in Cairo, mosques across Turkey held prayer services for him. We discuss Turkish President Erdogan’s close ties with Morsi and what’s next for relations with Egypt. Plus, a Saudi intelligence official called journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi a ‘sacrificial animal,’ as they waited to kill him inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year. That’s according to gruesome new details in a special UN report that blames Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman for the extrajudicial murder and subsequent cover up. We ask: Will the renewed pressure force the Saudi royal family to come clean?
June 24, 2019
