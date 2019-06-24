POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN Report Blames Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Murder
11:51
World

‘Sacrificial animal.’ That's what a Saudi intelligence official allegedly called dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Those details, along with other gruesome accounts, are part of a special UN report that blames Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman for the extrajudicial murder and cover up. We ask: Will the renewed pressure force the Saudi royal family to come clean?
June 24, 2019
