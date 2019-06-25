Sweden Captain Caroline Seger: Exclusive Interview

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden have made it through to the last 16 of the women's World Cup, finishing second in their group to the US. It's the seventh time in eight finals appearances they've made the knockout stages. And it's the fourth World Cup for captain Caroline Seger. The 34-year-old midfielder made her debut for her country in 2005. She's been capped nearly 200 times, scoring 27 goals. At club level, Seger won the Women's Champions League in 2017 with Lyon. Beyond the Game caught up with her to talk about her career and this year's World Cup. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
June 25, 2019
