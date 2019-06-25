POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia’s Attempted Coup | Helping Migrants | Power of Political Cartoons
53:13
World
Ethiopia’s Attempted Coup | Helping Migrants | Power of Political Cartoons
Ethiopia’s army chief and three senior officials are shot dead after a rogue general tries to seize control in an attempted coup. Also, a jury couldn’t decide whether to send a border activist to prison for 20 years for feeding and housing undocumented migrants. We ask if his kindness aggravated a US border crisis. And is the pen really mightier than the sword? We speak to political cartoonist, Khalid Albaih about his artwork and the impact he hopes it can make. #EthiopiaCoup #AbiyAhmed #US #Migrants #Mexico #Cartoon #Politics
June 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?