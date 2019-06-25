BizTech Share

US announces more sanctions on Tehran | Money Talks

With Iran's economy already buckling under sanctions, the US says it's imposing even more economic restrictions on Tehran. Iranian officials say they won't be pressured into talks with Washington. But many Iranians are struggling to make ends meet. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the government's running out of ways to help them. For more on this, we spoke to Nader Habibi, who joined us from Brandeis University in Massachusetts. He's a professor of economics in the Middle East. #IranSanctions #Economy #Trump