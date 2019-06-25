POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US announces more sanctions on Tehran | Money Talks
06:42
BizTech
US announces more sanctions on Tehran | Money Talks
With Iran's economy already buckling under sanctions, the US says it's imposing even more economic restrictions on Tehran. Iranian officials say they won't be pressured into talks with Washington. But many Iranians are struggling to make ends meet. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the government's running out of ways to help them. For more on this, we spoke to Nader Habibi, who joined us from Brandeis University in Massachusetts. He's a professor of economics in the Middle East. #IranSanctions #Economy #Trump
June 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?