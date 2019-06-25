BizTech Share

Germany's Daimler cuts 2019 profit forecast | Money Talks

Shares in Daimler have taken a dive after the Mercedes-Benz maker announced a cut in its profit forecast. And it's not the first one this year. The German auto giant says the costs of the ongoing diesel emissions scandal are eating into its bottom line, and that's adding to challenges across the global auto industry. For more, Money Talks spoke to Jim Saker, head of the Centre for Automotive Management at Loughborough University in the UK. #Benz #Daimler #ProfitCut