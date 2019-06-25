POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gulay Semercioglu's Desire to Survive | Exhibitions | Showcase
02:47
World
Gulay Semercioglu's Desire to Survive | Exhibitions | Showcase
Her unique work-in-wire is displayed at national and international institutions, like the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. But for the first time, Turkish artist Gulay Semercioglu's unedited drawings are on display in Istanbul. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to Pi Artworks to check out this exclusive solo exhibition. #GulaySemercioglu #DesiretoSurvive #PiArtwork
June 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?