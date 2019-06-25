AI: More than Human | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
As far back as antiquity, Greek myths incorporated the idea of intelligent robots. While more than 250 years ago Hungarian author Wolfgang von Kempelen built chess-simulating automation. So it should come as no surprise that London's Barbican Centre is exploring artificial intelligence through the ages right up to the newest cutting-edge technologies. Miranda Atty went to see what thinking machines spell for humanity. #Artificialintelligence #MorethanHuman #Barbican
June 25, 2019
