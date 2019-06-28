POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Meet the members of the Assalam foundation’s Istanbul Branch
02:13
Two years ago the Assalam foundation started a project in Zanzibar. It teaches women how to sew and make clothes. It’s opened nursery schools, art studios and science laboratories. It also teaches language and computer courses for children. Assalam Foundation opened an Istanbul branch. It has a shop where you can buy African tribal dolls, bags, folding fans… all made buy mums in Zanzibar, or from fabric produced in Africa. #Africa #Assalam Foundation #Zanzibar
June 28, 2019
