US Escalates, then De-Escalates, Then Re-escalates Tensions With Iran
16:57
World
Iran says new sanctions by the US is ‘idiotic’, as Washington calls for talks. It comes after Donald Trump ordered air strikes in retaliation for a downed US drone but then canceled the attack order just minutes before it was going to be carried out. Guests: Roxanne Ganji Iranian activist Mary Kaszynski Deputy Director of Policy at Ploughshares Fund Setareh Sadeqi American Studies PhD student at the University of Tehran #US #Iran #IranUSTension #IranSanctions #IranDeal
June 26, 2019
