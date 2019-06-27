POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The next phase in the battle against Daesh with Iraq's General Yahya Rasool | Bigger Than Five
Despite the assertions made in Washington by the President and his Republican colleagues, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Many of Daesh's top leaders are still alive and it continues to carry out attacks across the world. Despite a drop in the number of successful attacks, the number of attempts has remained steady. According to the UN there are still between 14,000 and 18,000 Daesh fighters in Iraq and Syria, many of them in sleeper cells. Thousands are said to have returned to their home countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. So is the fight against Daesh really over? And what will the next phase of this battle be? Iraq's Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, from Baghdad's Joint Command operations, gives us his take.
June 27, 2019
