POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US tries to win support for Kushner's plan, and it's already facing a major backlash
00:49
World
US tries to win support for Kushner's plan, and it's already facing a major backlash
It's the first phase of a US plan to renew the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Neither Israelis nor Palestinians are attending. The conference is aimed at galvanising economic investment for peace and prosperity in the Middle East. Delegates attending include Arab ministers, investors, financial experts and donors. Kushner steered clear of providing political details of the plan that's been two years in the making. He's says those details will be discussed at a later date.
June 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?