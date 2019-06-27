POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kushner’s Peace Plan | MH17 Murder Charges | Doctors With Borders
51:25
World
Kushner’s Peace Plan | MH17 Murder Charges | Doctors With Borders
Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law believes he can end the decades old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians after unveiling his new Middle East Plan. But why are so many skeptical? Also, four men are charged with murder for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Is this justice at last for the victims? And is the UK's public health service racist? We ask the author of a new report why he thinks doctors from ethnic minorities are being treated unfairly. #Kushner #Palestine #US #UK #HealthCare #Racism #MH17 #Ukraine #MalaysiaAirlines #NHS
June 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?