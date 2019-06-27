Food Insecurity: Six million South Sudanese facing starvation

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The United Nations says the signing of a peace agreement has brought relative peace to South Sudan, allowing aid to be distributed and resorting calm to most areas. The continuing ceasefire has enabled the return of hundreds of thousands of refugees. But the UN says more people in South Sudan are starving, more than ever before. According to the World Food Programme, at least 61 percent of the population is going hungry.
June 27, 2019
