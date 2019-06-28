World Share

Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool | Exhibitions | Showcase

Even if you don't know or recognise the name Keith Haring, chances are you've seen the artist's signature works. His graffiti prints and bold line drawings are featured on everything from T-shirts to baby buggies. Haring died in 1990 of AIDS-related complications at the age of just 31. And now, almost 30 years later a major retrospective of his work is taking place in the UK for the very first time. Showcase's Miranda Atty when to check it out. #KeithHaring #Tate #Retrospective