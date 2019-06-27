POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European heatwave/ Democrat Debate/ TV anchors fight age discrimination -- NewsFeed
15:00
World
European heatwave/ Democrat Debate/ TV anchors fight age discrimination -- NewsFeed
- Parts of Europe sizzle as record breaking temps approach. Elena Cassis speaks to people in scorching hot Paris about their thoughts on the climate crisis - heatwave connection. - Beto O'Rourke's Spanish inspires awkward memes. The first democrat candidate debate sparks a variety of memes, focused on Cory Booker's response to O'Rourke's Spanish address. - Discrimination against older women in the media industry isn’t a new thing. A group of female anchors unite to fight gender and age bias. #Heatwave #DemDebate #MehuaMoitra
June 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?