Is the Political Turmoil Over in Moldova?
Is the Political Turmoil Over in Moldova?
The new pro-EU Prime Minister Maia Sandu established a coalition with the pro-Russian socialists -- after months of political turmoil. But with an alliance made up of two parties that are diametrically opposed to each other, how will anything ever get done? Guests: Radu Marian Member of the Parliament for the Party of Action and Solidarity Vladimir Cebotari Vice Chair of the Democratic Party #Moldova #MaiaSandu #Russia #Election
June 28, 2019
