US Troop Surge in Poland
14:12
World
US Troop Surge in Poland
Donald Trump's pledge earlier this month to take a thousand soldiers from Germany and send them to Poland has been praised by the Polish, condemned by the Russians, and viewed with skepticism by the rest of NATO. So what’s behind the U.S. President’s move? Guests: Peter Eltsov Professor of International Affairs at National Defense University George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Michael Peck Contributing Writer for The National Interest #US #Poland #Germany #UsTroops #Russia
June 28, 2019
