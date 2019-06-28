Glastonbury Festival 2019 | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It began in 1970, just one day after the death of American guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. But what began as a humble, low-key event on a farm in the English countryside has grown to become one of the largest outdoor extravaganzas in the world today. The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performance is underway as we speak and back with a yet-another star-topping line-up. Jumpin Jack Frost, DJ 01:33 #Glastonbury #Festival #Music
June 28, 2019
