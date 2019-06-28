POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe currency: Trade unions threaten to call for mass protests
02:19
World
Zimbabwe currency: Trade unions threaten to call for mass protests
The Zimbabwean dollar is back after a decade. Whether people like or not, this is part of an effort by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to repair the country's ailing economy. It's been severely damaged by hyperinflation and a long succession of failed economic interventions. But many here, don't expect an economic turnaround with the president's promises, and struggle to keep their businesses afloat.
June 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?