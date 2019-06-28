BizTech Share

US regulators find another 737 MAX safety flaw | Money Talks

The world's biggest plane maker, Boeing, is still in the middle of addressing a technical error that investigators say caused two deadly crashes less than six months apart. But regulators have now found another problem in its 737 MAX aircraft that's expected to prolong its already costly grounding. We unpacked this new revelation with Simon Marks in Washington. #Boeing #USregulators #737MAX