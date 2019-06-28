POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese firms relocate to dodge US trade war | Money Talks
01:57
BizTech
Chinese firms relocate to dodge US trade war | Money Talks
The trade war with the US is having an impact on China's manufacturing heartland. Many companies have either lost their American customers or are looking for ways to dodge bruising tariffs. Some have been shifting their focus to the European market, while others have moved their production base thousands of kilometers away. As Sibel Karkus reports, Myanmar has become a popular destination. #Myanmar #CheapProductionCosts #TradeWar
June 28, 2019
