'Made in China' strategy promotes self-reliance | Money Talks
The trade war between the world's two biggest economies is continuing to take a bite out of global growth. The International Monetary Fund says the tariff dispute could cut global output by nearly half a trillion dollars. While China's economy is slowing down, it's still expanding at nearly 7-percent each year, and its pivot towards high-tech manufacturing could transform it into the world's largest and most influential market by 2025. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #IMF #MadeInChina #Tariffs
June 28, 2019
