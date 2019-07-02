POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Migrant Crisis: Lawmakers visit migrant detention centre
US Migrant Crisis: Lawmakers visit migrant detention centre
The US is still reeling from the political fallout, over the discovery of conditions that migrant children were living in - while staying in detention centres in the country. Children were found sleeping on the floor, and even going without basic toiletries such as soap and toothpaste. Now lawmakers are calling for more care at the centers and an overhaul of US immigration laws. Lionel Donovan has this report.
July 2, 2019
