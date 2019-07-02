POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Defiantly ground-breaking and strikingly eloquent. British born contemporary dancer and choreographer Akram Khan is undoubtedly a game-changer. In a career spanning nearly two decades, he has created a diverse, imaginative body of work. TRT World Correspondent Shamim Choudary caught up with him in London and asked him how much his diasporic identity influences his work, his bumpy relationship with his father, and his company's latest production, 'Outwitting the Devil'. #AkramKhan #Dance #OutwittingtheDevil
July 2, 2019
