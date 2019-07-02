POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Taylor Swift loses rights to bulk of music catalogue | Money Talks
05:52
BizTech
Taylor Swift loses rights to bulk of music catalogue | Money Talks
Imagine losing the rights to everything you created over a 13-year period to someone who had bullied and undermined you for years. That's what Taylor Swift says has happened to her. The superstar's former label has just been sold to music manager Scooter Braun in a deal reportedly worth more than $300M. Around 35% of the company's value comes from the master copies of Swift's back catalogue. Beyond the feuding, Swift's criticism has exposed something many artists say is a deeply rooted problem in the industry that has taken on new relevance as people stream music rather than buy it. Arabella Munro reports. For more, Kurt Dahl, an entertainment lawyer and drummer of the rock band One Bad Son, joined Money Talks from Sudbury, Canada.
July 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?