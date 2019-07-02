World Share

EU Politics: Talks resume as leaders try to appoint top jobs

European leaders are meeting again in Brussels to decide who should hold the bloc's top jobs. All-night talks on Sunday and Monday failed to produce any agreement. Among the positions that need to be filled are president of the European Council, EU foreign policy chief, and head of the European Central Bank. Regional leaders are trying to find mutually acceptable candidates after EU elections in May produced fragmented results, and ended the long-standing majority of centrist parties.