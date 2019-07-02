World Share

AGRIPRENEURSHIP: A future for farming?

Agripreneurship combines agriculture and entrepreneurship to help tackle some of the world’s pressing issues: from climate change, to over population and urbanisation. Agripreneurs from low income backgrounds often face a disadvantage, because of the lack of resources and land they have access to. Can young people find a profitable future in agripreneurship? And will there be enough investment to help disadvantaged communities? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us on Roundtable today is Louise Manning, professor of agri-food and supply chain security at the Royal Agricultural University, Charles Veys, agripreneur and co-founder of Fotenix, Farai Mtero, senior researcher in land and agrarian studies at the University of Western Cape and Steven Carr, CEO of Agripreneurship Alliance. #agripreneurship #agriculture #entrepreneurship, farming, land, future, food