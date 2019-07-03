POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery
Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery
Anish Kapoor's way of playing with perspective and tricking the eye with his use of light and colour makes a Kapoor sculpture instantly recognisable. But even those who are familiar with the artist's work might not be able to tell you what a Kapoor painting looks like. Well, London's Lisson Gallery is hoping to change that and Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see if they succeeded. #AnishKapoor #LissonGallery #Sculpture
July 3, 2019
