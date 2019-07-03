World Share

Is Duterte Destroying Philippines’ Democracy?

A group of legislators across southeast Asia have blasted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for destroying his country's rule of law. In a new report, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights accuse Duterte of using trumped-up criminal charges to either detain or intimidate his political opponents. Guests: RJ Nieto Former Duterte Adminstration Adviser Tom Villarin Member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights #Philippines #RodrigoDuterte #HumanRights