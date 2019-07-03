POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Storming of Hong Kong’s Parliament
22:40
World
In a matter of minutes, a march in support of Hong Kong's democracy turned the city's parliament, as one official put it, into a crime scene. Did the act of vandalism give China an excuse to put down the wider protest movement? Guests Michael Tien Legislative Council Member Edward Chin Former Leader of Hong Kong's Occupy Central Movement Emily Lau Former Legislative Council Member #HongKong #HongKongProtests #HongKongExtraditionLaw #China
July 3, 2019
