Meryl Streep

She is the recipient of nine Golden Globe Awards and three Oscars. Actor Meryl Streep's career is the ultimate success story. Today she's perceived as a Hollywood icon that people from many generations look up to. But it did not come easy. To assume this role of highly respected Tinseltown royalty, the thespian turned movie star had to work hard. And to commemorate the 70th birthday of this living legend, we'll share with you the story of how she made it to the top of the industry. Ian Nathan, Author & Film Critic 03:08 #MerylStreep #Hollywood #Cinema