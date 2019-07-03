World Share

COUNTER-REVOLUTION: Why do uprisings fail?

From Sudan to Egypt to Libya - popular uprisings across the Arab world have been turned on their head. Why has change been so hard to come by? Revolutions in reverse - on Roundtable. Time to introduce our guests. Joining us at the Roundtable we have Dr Ian Black, Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics who spent many years as the Guardian's Middle East editor; Neglaa Fathi Abdalla, Freelance Journalist and Sudan Protest Organiser; Nasim Ahmed, Political Analyst at Middle East Monitor; and Seifeddine Ferjani, Middle East Analyst, whose father was part of the Tunisian uprising. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #counterrevolution #dictatorship #sudan #Sisi #egypt #libya #algeria #saudiarabia #uae