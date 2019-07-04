World Share

Museum of Contemporary Art Belgrade

For much of the 21st century, Serbia's two most important museums were closed for renovations. Funding arts and culture was not considered a priority by the government. But now, both the National Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art have re-opened to the public. And the hope is that they will re-introduce art from the former Yugoslavia to a new audience. Aadel Haleem is in Belgrade to see how this project is working. #ContemporaryArt #Belgrade #Museum