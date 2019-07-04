POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Museum of Contemporary Art Belgrade
03:04
World
Museum of Contemporary Art Belgrade
For much of the 21st century, Serbia's two most important museums were closed for renovations. Funding arts and culture was not considered a priority by the government. But now, both the National Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art have re-opened to the public. And the hope is that they will re-introduce art from the former Yugoslavia to a new audience. Aadel Haleem is in Belgrade to see how this project is working. #ContemporaryArt #Belgrade #Museum
July 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?