Museums in the 21st Century
05:32
World
They are the guardians of the past. But when it comes to the future how museums create and convey stories is constantly evolving. Ageing populations being edged out by millennials, ups-and-downs in the political climate and technological advancements are just some of the things that are forcing museums to adapt to the times. Today, many of these institutions are getting some of the highest attendance numbers since their inception in the 15th century, but can they stay relevant in these ever-changing times? Mar Dixon, International Museum Consultant 00:52 #Museum #Contemporary #21stCentury
July 4, 2019
