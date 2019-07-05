POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Trump Shifting on the S-400? | Integrating Former Moro Rebels
26:00
World
Is Trump Shifting on the S-400? | Integrating Former Moro Rebels
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says US President Trump is looking to resolve the S-400 dispute without any problems. But can Trump’s words be trusted? Plus, earlier this year, the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao held a historic referendum that ended decades of fighting between the central government and Moro rebels. The task now for officials is to disarm rebels and integrate them into the economy. We traveled to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to see that process first hand
July 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?