NYT fails Africa / Social media strike / Hair free, care free? – Newsfeed
15:00
World
00:58 - The New York Times released an ad for a job in Nairobi. Its description used in the ad of the region is something out of a Joseph Conrad novel and is being rightly mocked 3:25 - The co-founder of Wikipedia has called for a social media strike today to Declare our Digital independence day. Did you take part? 8:09 - And California passes a law to stop discrimination based on hair people in a win for people who don’t have white people hair #NewsFeed #NewYorkTimes #SocialMediaStrike
July 4, 2019
