World Share

Libya Migrants: Thousands trapped in Tripoli detention centres

For hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing violence or extreme poverty, Libya is a better option than many of their own countries. But they put their lives at risk to get there, staying there, and even while trying to leave. In one shelter in the middle of Tripoli, a group of migrants there waits to learn of their fate, and wonder when they'll be getting their next meal. Sarah Balter explains.