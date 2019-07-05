POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Independence Day: Trump praises military in July 4 speech
01:41
World
US Independence Day: Trump praises military in July 4 speech
To mark independence day celebrations, Trump has delivered a speech in Washington DC. He focused on patriotism and urged young people to join the armed forces. The US president had pressed for a display of America's military capabilities, dismissing concerns over militaristic overtones of the ceremony. It's drawn criticism from his opponents, who have accused him of turning a national holiday into a political event using tax payer's money. Courtney Kealy reports.
July 5, 2019
