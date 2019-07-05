POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq Orders Militias to Join National Army
18:12
World
Iraq Orders Militias to Join National Army
They were the heroes who helped save Iraq from Daesh. Now, the government considers the Popular Mobilisation Units outlaws. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered Iranian-backed militias to make a choice: either continue as independent fighters who'll be targeted by the national army -- or join the national army. Guests: Ismael Alsodani Retired Iraqi Army Brigadier General Rahman Aljebouri Senior Fellow at the American University of Iraq Ali al Nashmi International Relations Professor #Iraq #ISIS #Daesh #NationalArmy #Terrorism
July 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?