July 5, 2019
04:08
04:08
More Videos
India aims for $5T GDP by 2025 | Money Talks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will release its first budget since its landslide re-election victory in May. India is facing plenty of financial challenges, including high unemployment, an economic slowdown, and a lack of profitability in the farming sector. And businesses are hoping that the budget on Friday will address these issues. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai on what's at stake.
More Videos