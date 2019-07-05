BizTech Share

India aims for $5T GDP by 2025 | Money Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will release its first budget since its landslide re-election victory in May. India is facing plenty of financial challenges, including high unemployment, an economic slowdown, and a lack of profitability in the farming sector. And businesses are hoping that the budget on Friday will address these issues. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai on what's at stake.